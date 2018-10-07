John Cena Possibly Teases WWE Retirement at Super Show-Down

John Cena appeared to tease a possible retirement from the WWE after his big win at the WWE Super Show-Down event in Melbourne, Australia Saturday

WWE has always been my home and will always be my home,” Cena told the crowd after the match, reports SE Scoops. “I have no idea what the future holds so I’m focusing on the now, and right now I’m standing in front of 70,000 plus people saying ‘what!?’ 70,000 people making some noise.”

Cena’s comments followed a cryptic tweet from Sept. 25 that WWE fans feared was a sign he planned to leave the WWE.

“Nothing lasts forever. When doing something you love make sure to be present and enjoy it. That way if and when it ends, you can look back with fond memories instead of regret,” Cena wrote last month.

That message was part of a series of cryptic messages he has sent in recent weeks that others have interpreted as comments about his relationship with Nikki Bella. The two called off their engagement twice this year and their break-ups were part of the most recent season of Total Bellas. On Oct. 4, he sent another mysterious message, telling his fans that some parts of life are not as easy as others.

“Life has points where it’s not easy. Many times it feels like you against the world, but you never have to go it alone. Ask for help, work hard, get a good group around you and the tough times will pass,” the Blockers star wrote.

The 41-year-old Cena has been juggling his wrestling career with his acting since his breakout movie role in 2015’s Trainwreck. Before he went to Australia, Cena was in China for three months, making Project X-Traction with Jackie Chan.

“I’ve been here in China for three months now – and although we’re moving to different cities – I’ve been in the country for three months and I still don’t feel acclimated,” Cena said in a WWE interview about life in China last week, via Metro. “I feel adjusted, things are still new and fun and I don’t quite understand everything. I think it would probably take a few years, but it’s amazing how much more comfortable I became after about a month and a half.”

Cena said he was going back to China for two more months and said he can now call the country “home.”

“Instead of saying, ‘I’m visiting,’ I’m now living here and I kind of treat it that way,” he continued. “I try to use language wherever I can, I try to be more accustomed to the culture, try different things, and I’ve found places that I like and developed my own sense of comfort, but I’m always trying to challenge myself to kind of experience more and more.”

Back in 🇺🇸 from #WWESSD and ready to share the story of #ElbowGrease with everyone in NYC and Philadelphia Monday and Tuesday! //t.co/Xqu3w1jWS2 pic.twitter.com/mQD3tQmuEe — John Cena (@JohnCena) October 7, 2018

Before he goes back though, he returned to the U.S. on Sunday for a book tour for his children’s book Elbow Grease.

Cena’s next movie, the Transformers spin-off Bumblebee, opens on Dec. 21.

