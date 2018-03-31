Jimmy Hart Confirmed for WWE Hall of Fame Return

Hulk Hogan may not be confirmed for a WWE return, but his right-hand man is headed back for the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony on Friday night.

WWE revealed on Saturday that former manager “The Mouth of the South” Jimmy Hart will be the official inductor for Hillbilly Jim at this year’s ceremony.

Hillbilly Jim often found himself standing across the ring from nefarious Superstars managed by Jimmy Hart, but in the years since their heyday, the relationship between the two men changed. Their new dynamic will be on display when Hart inducts Hillbilly Jim into the WWE Hall of Fame during the 2018 Induction Ceremony, streaming live on WWE Network Friday, April 6, at 8 ET/5 PT. Hillbilly Jim arrived on the scene in WWE in late 1984 as the protégé of Hulk Hogan, which made him a prime target for Hart and his collection of evildoers. The man from Mudlick, Ky., did battle with the likes of The Honky Tonk Man, Greg “The Hammer” Valentine and Earthquake, all as “The Mouth of The South” lurked at ringside, ready to help his charges gain victory by any means necessary. But after the two men stepped away from the ring, they grew to become close friends. Hart and Hillbilly Jim even lived under the same roof on the hit WWE Network reality show “Legends House.” Hart spoke on how excited he is to be inducting friend at the premiere of the Andre the Giant documentary in Los Angeles.

What stories will Hart regale the WWE Universe with when he inducts Hillbilly Jim into sports-entertainment’s most hallowed hall? Find out during the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, streaming live on WWE Network Friday, April 6, at 8 ET/5 PT!

During the 1980’s, Hart was one of the mainstays in WWE, rising to prominence during one of the company’s most successful periods. He was notable for managing such stars as the Hart Foundation, Greg Valentine, The Honky Tonk Man, Ted DiBiase, the Nasty Boys, and even Hogan himself in the 1990s. Hart was with the WWE from 1985 until 1993, at which point he jumped-ship to the WCW along with Hogan. Hart was employed by WCW from 1994 until 2001.

Given that he is a part of Hogan’s inner-circle, Hart’s return will likely continue to give fuel to the rumors that Hogan could be on his way back to WWE, though both WWE and Hogan continue to deny any conversations.