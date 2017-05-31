Jerry Lawler On Why “This Is Your Life” Segment Bombed

You’d be hard pressed to find any rave reviews for Raw’s recent “This Is Your Life” segment featuring Alexa Bliss and Bayley. Wrestling fans on social media were not shy about crushing the bit, but they weren’t the only ones critical of WWE‘s choices. On his latest podcast, Dinner With The King, WWE Hall of Famer, Jerry Lawler, weighed in on why the segment was such bomb.

“Sometimes things happen that just don’t turn out like you envision it. I’m sure that’s exactly what happened there. Here’s the other thing: it’s live T.V. That’s a double-edged sword, believe me. When something doesn’t turn out the way you planned it, there’s nothing you can do about it. It’s there. It was live and everybody saw it. That was just one of those cases. You just gotta move on.”

During the segment, Booker T flat out stated that “this is hard to watch.” Lawler said the line likely came straight from the top.

“You know what, that could have well have been a Vince [McMahon] line. I’m not sure, because I wasn’t there. But either way, that was the right thing to say. It was probably conveying the thoughts of everybody watching it.”

The bit was apparently so poorly received that WWE has removed if from Twitter and left only the brawl portion of the segment on its YouTube page.

The segment was a throwback to The Rock and Mick Foley’s ‘This Is Your Life’ segment from back in 1999 during the Attitude Era … minus any of the humor.

Alexa Bliss did everything she could to make the bit go over, but the writing was just awful. Bliss spoke in front of a table filled with memorabilia from Bayley‘s childhood that really no one could possibly see before bringing in Bayley‘s former school teacher, ex-boyfriend and ex-best friend to reveal some sort of weird infatuation with Bayley’s father.

Somehow this ended with Bayley’s exes making out with each other in the ring.

Bayley will face Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship this Sunday at Extreme Rules beginning on the WWE Network at 8pm ET.

