How Much Did John Cena and Roman Reigns Go ‘Off Script’ on RAW

Last night’s dueling promo between John Cena and Roman Reigns wasted no time in getting personal. Lines were blurred and John Cena himself said the fourth wall was broken. In fact, John Cena was so potent, he actually caused Roman Reigns to forget his lines.

“It’s called a promo. If you wanna be the big dog, you’re gonna have to learn how to do it. See ya, fourth wall!” said Cena as Reigns fumbled for verbal footing.

Here are a couple other highlights from Cena:

“Roman Reigns is a cheap-ass, corporately created, John Cena bootleg.”

“I’m still here because you can’t do your job.”

Some of these feel a little too real. That said, how much of this was real? How much of it was scripted?

Well, according to Dave Meltzer aside from a few ad-libs, this dueling promo was 100 percent scripted. Of course, we want it to be real, but we can at least take solace in knowing that WWE still can write this well. Maybe Cena wrote his own barbs because according to his Instagram page, he’s proud of his verbal smack down:

For those out on the reference, ‘Ether’ is the name of the great diss-track in hip hop where Nas took down Jay-Z. In this equation, John Cena is certainly Nas.

As far as WWE personality, Peter Rosenberg is concerned, Cena and Reigns spoke the truth:

The buzz of the WWE is that @JohnCena was legit shooting about everything he said to @WWERomanReigns tonight 👀 — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) August 29, 2017

It’s in WWE’s best interest to allow us to think that at least some of it was real – and in reality, some of it likely was. We’ll never know which parts, but that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy it.

We learned that no one can talk like John Cena in the WWE. We also learn that Roman Reigns is still a little weak on the mic. With several weeks left until their big showdown at No Mercy, let’s hope we get more moments like this. In the end, it doesn’t matter who got the better of who in their trash talk session – it’s that we’re all still talking about it today.