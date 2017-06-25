Former WWE Stars Paige & Alberto Del Rio Reportedly Break Up

WWE star Paige and fiancee Alberto Del Rio have broken up, according to several sources close to the celebrity couple.

SEScoops.com reported today that the former WWE Diva’s Champion (Paige) and current Impact Champion Alberto El Patron (fka Alberto Del Rio during his time with WWE) had a blow-up that resulted in Alberto calling off their relationship while the couple were vacationing in Orlando this weekend.

Paige and Alberto have been dating on and off for the past year, and first went public with their relationship back in May of 2016. They got engaged last October – during a wrestling show – when Paige got down on one knee and proposed to Alberto inside the ring.

But the couple are notorious for their volatility, having made headlines several times for their over-the-top displays of public affection, backstage fights, and rants about the WWE, President Donald Trump, and more.

According to a source close to both of them who was present when it all went down, Alberto reportedly said that “enough was enough” and that he reached his limit. The same source has gone on record that Alberto’s friends and family are glad he finally pulled the plug.

However, it should be noted that Paige posted photos on social media earlier in the day yesterday, before their reported breakup, and all appeared to be well between the engaged couple.

Paige is on hiatus from WWE while recovering from neck surgery. Both she and Del Rio were previously suspended from the company for violating its wellness policy, leading to his leaving the company to compete in Impact Wrestling.

The former’s Diva’s Champ is reportedly back in training, but there’s no official timetable for her return at this time. Earlier this year she was the victim of a scandal involving the leaking of private photos and video.

Though she was recently cut from the cast of the E! Network reality show Total Divas, she will soon grace the big screen as the subject of the upcoming major motion picture about her life story “Fighting With My Family,” which is being produced by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Alberto El Patron is scheduled to compete in the main event of Impact Wrestling’s upcoming Slammiversary XV pay-per-view on Sunday, July 2nd. He’ll defend the Global Force heavyweight championship against Impact Wrestling champion Bobby Lashley in a title unification match.

We wish both stars the best. Though they’ve had their share of problems, if Paige and Alberto can’t make it, what hope do other wrestling power couples have?