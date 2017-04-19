Female WWE Star Wants A Match With James Ellsworth

In 1979, comedian Andy Kaufman became the biggest heel in wrestling for proclaiming himself the Women’s Wrestling Champion Of The World. Kaufman, who was not a wrestler by any stretch of the imagination, would offer $500 to any woman in the audience that could beat him, and then, in true heel fashion, would not let the woman win.

Wrestling has used a version of this male vs female struggle to empower women superstars against their chauvinistic male counterparts ever since. The storyline did wonders for the likes of Chyna, Kharma and Beth Phoenix; all who notched significant wins over their slimy heel, male adversaries.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It looks like we may be in store for the latest round of the WWE’s battle of the sexes, as former SmackDown Women’s Champion, Becky Lynch, tweeted last night that she wants a match against James Ellsworth.

Ellsworth began 2016 as a one-off – a local competitor with two hands for Braun Strowman to eviscerate. His unique look and throwback to the jobbers of the 80s and 90s had fans rallying around the chinless wonder and he ended up thrust in the middle of the AJ Styles and Dean Ambrose WWE Championship program.

Since turning heel on Ambrose, Ellsworth has been perfectly cast as the delusional, cowardly male valet of Carmella. From his ridiculous outfits to weasily cheating methods, the former Indie star has carved out a surprisngly perfect niche for himself on Tuesday nights.

His fragile build (even Andy Kaufman may have been in better shape) assures that he will never be taken seriously as a competitor on the male side of the roster, but there is definitely money to be made with Ellsworth getting his ass kicked by a beloved female star like Becky Lynch.

And she needs something to keep her busy while she awaits an eventual feud with Charlotte for SmackDown’s Women’s Championship.

MORE WWE:

Major Update On The Undertaker’s WWE Future

Former WWE Star Rosey Passes Away At Age 47

Watch Braun Strowman and Big Show Break The Ring