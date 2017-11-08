Who Has the Brighter WWE Future: Enzo Amore or Asuka?

In 2017, debates are won with emojis and exclamation points. However, here at WWE on Pop Culture, we’re a little retro. Instead of loud volume ad hominem attacks, we’re bringing back civil discourse. Given that it’s such a rarely used means of communication today, we thought we could practice polite debate in the world of WWE.

So with the use of logic, data, and pseudo-intellectual opinions, we’ll be attempting to figure out WWE’s most polarizing topics.

For today, we’ll have a war of words covering WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore and the NXT Legend and most recent addition to RAW, Asuka. Both of these Superstars have a lot to get excited about, but not without their caveats. That said, which one of these budding stars has the brighter future?

Let’s begin!

For Enzo

Jack says:

It is impossible to not have an opinion of Enzo Amore. His innate ability to stay remarkable is a rare commodity in wrestling and one that will keep WWE’s creative team busy as long that Enzo is around.

While the content of Amore’s promos may be obnoxious, his charisma and comfort on the mic are undeniable. Enzo is a magnet for reaction and because of this WWE has handed him his own show.

Arguments against limited ring ability are missing the point, too. Hulk Hogan used 5 rudimentary moves on his way to becoming WWE’s version of Jesus Christ. While Enzo won’t headline a consecutive decade of WrestleMania’s like the Hulkster, he can sprinkle a similar brand of fairy dust.

Against Enzo

Ryan says:

Enzo Amore was sent to run wild on the cruiserweight division because he had worn out his welcome with the rest of the roster. While he can continue to be the big fish on 205 Live, that’s a much lower ceiling than where Asuka figures to be headed in the women’s division. For example, the women’s title match will always be a bigger deal at WrestleMania than the cruiserweight title. Amore will not headline the top of the men’s card like Asuka will headline the top of the women’s card.

While it’s true that you don’t have to be a great in-ring performer to be a huge star (such as Hogan), you do need something special. Hogan was a bigger than life personality with an exceptional body that the WWE machine was behind. He had an established fan following with a big budget movie (Rocky 3) on his resume. The machine will never be behind Amore in that way, and to be blunt, Amore just isn’t as special of a talent as a Hulk Hogan. He is a great talker, yes. But the business is full of guys who were great talkers who couldn’t take their game to the next level.

His greatness on the microphone is not enough to catapult him higher than Asuka in the WWE-pantheon simply because virtually everywhere else he is lacking, and his abilities don’t make up for the way he rubs the decision makers the wrong way (read: Shawn Michaels could get away with being a jerk because he was a other-worldly performer in the ring). I see Enzo being a big deal on 205 Live as long as WWE lets him, but that’s about the ceiling. Perhaps another undercard title run if he really impresses the powers that be.

For Asuka

Ryan says:

The ceiling for Asuka within her division is significantly higher, and with the female audience growing due to projects like Total Divas, the women’s division can continue to become even more important. Asuka can rule her division and become world champion. Enzo Amore can not.

Asuka is one of the most talented performers on the roster (not just the women’s division), which is obvious. She’s carried the NXT women’s division on her back for a year. She knows what it takes to be at the top of the card in a way that Amore does not. She is a special performer who stands out from the pack nearly instantly, though WWE’s booking didn’t do her any favors in her first two main roster matches, especially given WWE planned to release Emma anyway. Having Asuka not run through Emma and instead portray their matches as hard fought contests is even more head scratching now.

Even so, all is not lost. Asuka can still one day be the face of the women’s division. If she’s not, it’s entirely on WWE’s booking. They just need to let her do her thing. The brass ring is still there for her to grasp.

Against Asuka

Jack says:

One of the dirtiest secrets in WWE is that NXT call-ups tend to flop on the main roster. While Enzo is certainly an NXT graduate, the days of being Big Cass’ mouthy elf are long gone.



Neville, Sami Zayn, Bo Dallas, Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura, Finn Balor, and Baley, represent just a sample of NXT alum who have yet to find lasting success as solo stars in WWE. While there are examples like Kevin Owens who have been tremendous, he looks to be the exception that proves the rule.

While the NXT Curse is still a working theory, the fact that Asuka is the strong, silent type is what legitimately dampens the chances of her success. The NXT-ers who have carved out a permanent spot in WWE (Owens, Bliss, Rollins, Ambrose, and of course, Amore) can all cut above average promos. The microphone is where WWE makes their money and without the help of say, Paul Heyman, Asuka is going to have a tough time staying relevant.