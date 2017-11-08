WWE

Emma and WWE Superstars Comment on Her Surprising Release from WWE

On Sunday, WWE announced that Emma was no longer with the company.They issued the following […]

By

On Sunday, WWE announced that Emma was no longer with the company.

They issued the following statement on the matter from WWE.com

Videos by PopCulture.com

“WWE has come to terms on the release of WWE Superstar Emma. WWE wishes Emma the best in all of her future endeavors.”

When the news broke the wrestling community filled full of remorse and well wishes for the 28-year Melbourne, Australia native. Emma herself actually tweeted her feelings on her sudden departure.

Check out what her WWE peers had to say about her untimely exit from company:

Sasha Banks Pays Her Respects

The Boss also sent praise to the 2 other Superstars released by WWE over the weekend, Summer Rae and Darren Young

Paige Says Thank You

Recently, Emma had been proclaiming on RAW that she ignited the Women’s Revolution. while that may be open to discussion, Paige was happy to apply the title.

Brie Bella Bids Goodbye

If Emma or Summer Rae could have held on until 2018, maybe we could have seen them in the ring with the returning Brie Bella. Instead we’ll be left to our imaginations. 

Sample Platter of Appreciation

Clealry, Emma had plenty of supporters in the WWE locker room. Here’s a collection of thoughtful messages sent out in Emma’s name.

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts