Dolph Ziggler Has Some Harsh Words For His Critics

Dolph Ziggler has been given an entirely new direction on WWE television over the last few weeks. To say it hasn’t went over well in front of the live crowds is an understatement.

Ziggler has also received a lot of feedback online, most of it negative. Does he care? Nope.

Ziggler recently responded to one such fan complaint on his Twitter account.

#NationalPoetryDay

more than once, me “showing up” nostalgia, that’s a given…

haven’t seen marks this internet-sad, since ghostbusters were women

pic.twitter.com/nu0NtkbC6f — Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) September 28, 2017

My fav part is, the MORE marks complain (online, obviously) in unison during my seg, it makes it MORE popular & they give me MORE time haha — Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) September 28, 2017

If you haven’t been watching SmackDown, Ziggler’s character is that he comes out and complains about the fans. He dresses up as wrestlers that have very elaborate gimmicks, makes fun of them, says anyone can come out to that particular theme song or that particular outfit, but then ends up saying that none of these people can touch what he does in the ring. In sum, his character is that he whines a lot.

It’s pretty much been the same story every week, with Ziggler coming out as a different character to run them down. Last week on SmackDown, he came out in full Undertaker gear with the elaborate Undertaker entrance. To his credit, he actually did trick some in the crowd to believing it was the real deal.

That segment was eventually interrupted by Bobby Roode, who challenged Ziggler to a match at Hell In A Cell. If the bout is given time, it could end up being one of Ziggler’s best matches in quite some time.

There’s no doubting Ziggler’s ability in the ring. His downfall has always been his character, with some alleging he has made a career out of trying to imitate Shawn Michaels. This accusation has even came from Shawn Michaels himself.

That being said, Ziggler has started to develop a side career as a stand-up comic in recent years, as well as appearing on FOX News to discuss politics, and his interest in professional wrestling seems as though it has waned a bit. He has been rumored to be leaving the WWE on several occasions, only to stick around.

Will this latest gimmick return Ziggler to his days of competing for the world title? Probably not, but we are definitely looking forward to seeing what he and Roode can do in the ring at Hell In A Cell.