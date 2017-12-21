UFC’s Daniel Cormier Wants in the 2018 Royal Rumble

Perhaps one of the best traditions of the Royal Rumble is the surprise entrant. Whether it’s a nostalgic WWE superstar from once upon a time or a forgotten comedy act, the Rumble typically provides at least one novel competitor a year. And UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier hopes 2018 it’s his turn to pop the crowd.

Cormier spoke to Sports Illustrated and revealed his Royal Rumble ambitions. Even more, Cormier will be in the neighborhood of the Philadelphia show as he is scheduled to defend his title at Boston’s UFC 220 just a week before.

“I wish I could be in the Royal Rumble this year. I don’t think they will invite me, but fighting against Oezdemir in Boston works for me, timewise. My fight is in January, which opens up WrestleMania for me this New Orleans–not to compete, but to go.”

Could we actually see this happened? Well, the oldest saying in wrestling is “never say never” but we simply don’t have enough information to offer reckless speculation. Adding a legitimate fighter to WWE programming is something Vince McMahon has never hesitated in doing and frankly has had heaps of success with.

While he certainly wouldn’t be winning, Cormier could easily make a quick appearance and exit from the match. We’ll see what happens.

The 38-year old Cormier isn’t the individual with UFC ties implicated for 2018s Royal Rumble. Ronda Rousey has been perpetually attached to WWE dating back to this summer and a Rumble entry may be the perfect way for Rousey to make her official WWE debut.

Maybe we’ll have a UFC invasion on January 28th!