Corey Graves Suffers ‘Debilitating Injury’ During SmackDown Live

Corey Graves retired as an active wrestler to avoid further injuries, but it appears the former NXT star and current WWE announcer couldn’t escape injury this week.

Granted, the injury doesn’t seem to be too serious, but Graves took to his Instagram account to note he suffered a “debilitating” injury during this week’s SmackDown broadcast.

Apparently, the injury occurred during a segment with The New Day. Graves noted that a jacket was thrown his way (by Big E), which caused a pencil to be implanted into Graves’ palm. He posted the pictures to Instagram and explained the story.

We’re guessing nothing serious will come of this, but it was a funny post by Graves none the less.

Some fans reading his Instagram page may have become concerned when they read the words “debilitating injury” as Graves is well known for being forced into retirement due to a series of concussions. Despite being required to leave active competition as a wrestler, WWE continued to employ him due to his natural charisma and knowledge of the product. It’s hard to argue that he has blossomed into the role of wrestling commentator.

Graves last wrestled in early 2014 and subsequently announced his retirement from in-ring competition at NXT TakeOver: R Evolution due to sustaining multiple concussions and being advised to leave active competition.

The highlight of his time with WWE was undoubtedly winning the NXT tag team championships with Neville during the summer of 2013 against Luke Harper and Erick Rowan. After holding the titles for a few months, Graves turned heel on his partner following their title loss to the Ascension. That feud ended up being short-lived after Graves suffered his first concussion. He eventually returned in early 2014, had a brief feud with Sami Zayn, and then suffered a second concussion that forced him into retirement.

Despite the injuries that forced him into the announce booth, it has been a blessing in disguise for the former NXT tag champ as he will be able to succeed and earn a paycheck in the announce booth for a lot longer than he would have as a wrestler. Not only that, but he has succeeded at a level which should endear him to the powers that be with WWE for the long term.