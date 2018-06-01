CM Punk Confirms Meaning of ‘CM’ During Trial

Wrestling has always been devoted to keeping its secrets. But in a courtroom, nothing is too sacred.

CM Punk is the middle of his $1 million trial against WWE doctor, Chris Amann. The former WWE Champion took the stand in the libel and slander case on Friday and was asked what the “CM” in his name stood for. Per Punk’s response, “CM” stands for “Chick Magnet.”

However, according to WrestleZone, the moment was killed when Amann’s attorney had an objection granted because the truth behind Punk’s nickname has nothing to do with the case at hand.

To his die-hard supporters, this revelation may not be news. Bruce Prichard, a former WWE official, revealed on his podcast that Punk actually told him the origin of his name while still in WWE.

“Well from his own mouth, he told me that it was Chick Magnet and he was given that name because of the tag team and it just stuck and he just never changed it after all those years,” said Prichard. “And it was that simple.”

Amann is suing Punk and friend Colt Cabana for $1,000,000 in damages, plus additional punitive damages for knowingly fabricating statements, publishing negligent statements, and failing to investigate the veracity of the statements made on a podcast. Amann claims he suffered injury to his reputation as a doctor due to the defamatory claims.

In the original podcast, Punk asserted Amann dismissed a “fatty deposit” in Punk’s back and prescribed an ineffective antibiotic regime that caused extreme illness. The growth was identified as a potential case of MRSA—a very serious infection.

Even more, Punk alleged that Amann was dismissive about a concussion Punk suffered during the 2014 Royal Rumble.

Those claims ignited the internet, and Amann, who was already being painted in a dubious light, had his name dragged through the muck of social media.

However, it’s Amann who is in the position of power as he now has both Punk and Cabana on the proverbial ropes.

Punk insisted that WWE is bankrolling Amann’s lawsuit while he and Cabana hemorrhage money in hopes of keeping monetary pace. While Punk seems annoyed by the extra expenditures, its Cabana who lacks the WrestleMania paychecks of Punk, who’s sweating the ballooning legal fees.

“The update is that it’s still going on, it’s costing me a lot of money, and that’s the extent that my lawyers will allow me to talk,” Cabana told LAW. “So nothing breaking here, but just do know that it’s always on my mind, it’s always a very sad thing. And I’ve talked to other podcasters… it’s kind of changed the way that he’s worked and realizing that this is a reality that you can host a show and get sued for it.”

[H/T Wrestling Inc.]