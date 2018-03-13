CM Punk’s Rumored UFC 225 Opponent is Talking Some Major Trash

We recently learned that CM Punk will be stepping into the UFC octagon for a second time at UFC 225 in June. What we don’t know yet is who he will be fighting, though one of the rumored names has some thoughts on the upcoming bout.

TMZ Sports sat down with Mike “The Truth” Jackson to discuss UFC 225. Though not officially announced as Punk’s opponent for the show, which takes place at the United Center in Punk’s hometown of Chicago, Jackson has been lobbying hard for the fight.

Jackson continues to make the case that he’s the best name to draw money against Punk, largely due to his personality and charisma.

Jackson told TMZ, “It’s styles, it’s personalities, it’s somebody who’s gonna sell the fight. Let’s make money, Dana!”

In regards to Punk, he said that he is going to “scramble his brains.”

Jackson also acknowledged he has talked to UFC executives about the fight, as well as Punk’s coach at Rufusport in Milwaukee, but nothing is official just yet.

Phil “CM Punk” Brooks made his UFC debut at UFC 203 in September 2016. The bout was heavily anticipated for almost two years, as Punk had signed a multi-fight deal with UFC in late 2014 following his departure from WWE.

To say that fight didn’t go as well as planned would be an understatement. Punk lost just over two minutes into the fight via a rear naked choke submission to Mickey Gall. Gall was a relative newcomer at the time and has gone 1-1 in fights since his encounter with Punk.

What’s notable is that Gall also defeated Mike Jackson in a February 2016 fight, immediately prior to his bout with Punk. That match was seen at the time as being for the chance to fight Punk, so it looks like Punk may end up fighting both men anyway.

Jackson and Punk both posses an identical 0-1 professional MMA record, with both man’s losses coming to the same fighter (Gall). Punk’s second opportunity at UFC 225 could be his last if the fight doesn’t go his way. Dana White had once sounded skeptical about giving Punk another opportunity under UFC’s bright lights but eventually came back around.

White told the New York Post back in January, “I like that guy (Punk). He’s a good dude. He wants one more. He wants to get another shot. I’m going to give it to him.”