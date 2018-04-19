Major Bobby Lashley Rumor Put on Ice

Bobby Lashley’s arrival to WWE was preceded by a slew of rumors that had him being one of Brock Lesnar‘s first opponents after WrestleMania. However, it doesn’t sound like that will be happening. Ever.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter says that there are currently no plans within WWE to have Lashley and Lesnar meet in the ring. It’s not that it’s an unappealing matchup, it’s that Brock Lesnar will be unavailable.

Lesnar’s contract situation with both WWE and UFC is a convoluted topic. It looks like he’s employed by both companies and will make multiple appearances for each company, but will never be considered a regular cast member either.

WWE has retained Lesnar’s services for the short term and would like to maximize his usage. Since it looks like he’ll be leaving for UFC, WWE needs to orchestrate a pair of high profile losses by the Beat Incarnate in order to build it’s up an coming stars.

Per the Observer, the first loss will be to Roman Reigns at The Greatest Royal Rumble, where Lesnar will drop the Universal Championship in a steel cage match. But Lesnar’s second loss remains a mystery. The Observer speculates this will come at the giant hands of Braun Strowman.

If this proves to be true, then the arc or Bobby Lashley’s WWE return has been drastically altered. It’s still possible that he mixes it up with Lesnar after the Greatest Royal rumble, but Lashley may have a hard time making noise without an amplifying win over Lesnar.

For now, it appears Lashley will enter a program with the up an coming Elias. However considering the tangible popularity polarity of Elias, and his homegrown status, Lashley could easily be that feud’s loser.

Lashley originally signed a developmental deal with WWE in 2004. Charges by his impeccable physical and near-biblical strength, Lashley rose quickly and ECW World Champion by 2006.

He headlined WrestleMania 23 in April 2007 in the “Battle of the Billionaires” match where he faced Umaga with future president Donald Trump in his corner. After a feud with Vince McMahon, Lashley was drafted to the Monday Night Raw brand and competed for the WWE Championship against John Cena.

Lashley was released from the company in February 2008 after being off television for six months as he recovered from injury. He joined Impact Wrestling in a full-time capacity in 2014 and went on to be one of the promotion’s top draws as he won the Impact World Heavyweight Championship four times.

It will be interesting to see what 2018 hold for Lashley, even if it is void of Brock Lesnar.