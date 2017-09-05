WWE’s Big Show Scheduled to Miss Time?

Last night’s cage match between Braun Strowman and Big Show was a tremendous display of brutality. While Big Show dished out his share of punishment it was he who took the brunt of the damage. In fact, it was so bad, that he had to be helped backstage. However, this may have been WWE’s plan.

According to James McKenna of Pro Wrestling Sheet, Big Show was already scheduled to have a minor hip surgery. To have an excuse for his hiatus, WWE tossed him into a cage with their most dominant force, Strowman.

Videos by PopCulture.com

just a fyi – hearing big show is getting surgery for a slight hip issue very very soon. expect a braun mauling finish tonight. #RAW — james mckenna (@chillhartman) September 5, 2017

This would explain Braun Strowman getting “extra” after the match by tossing Show through the cage.

Strowman’s cherry on top of his Big Show Massacre looks to have been 1 of 2 things:

A. He actually injured Big Show.

B. A built in mechanism for Show to be away from TV while his hip heals.

Count on circumstance B, as this is professional wrestling, not the NFL. Here’s the footage, nonetheless.

You’ll notice that Big Show is “selling” a lower extremity injury and logic helps us guess that it’s his hip. However going through a cage head first is unlikely to cause damage to one’s hip. Since it sounds like Big Show’s hip needs repair anyway, it was all too natural to limp backstage.

If he has a match next week on RAW then this is all for nothing, but that doesn’t appear to be the case at this moment. If this is it for Big Show for a while he certainly went out with a bang. Taking huge bumps including his best Macho Man flying elbow ignited last nights crowd and made the cage match something most fans will remember for a long time.

Here’s to a speedy recovery for the Big Show!