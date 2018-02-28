Andre the Giant Battle Royal Reportedly in Doubt

With WrestleMania 34 so close, WWE has officially reached peak rumor season. And the latest grumbling has WWE canceling a ‘Mania tradition.

The past four WrestleMania’s have hosted an Andre the Giant Battle Royal, however, none of them have to lead to any significant consequences. And due to its arbitrary impact, WWE may be considering cutting it from this year’s mega-show in New Orleans.

On an episode of the Wrestling Observer Live, Brian Alvarez revealed that the Andre the Giant Battle Royal may have a cloudy future.

“I don’t know if they’re gonna have one this year. I’ve heard they may do a women’s battle royal this year like a Mae Young or a Fabulous Moolah Memorial Battle Royal,” Alvarez said. “It may be the women getting it this year and not the guys.”

The women getting a battle royal would certainly fit the motif as WWE is reportedly putting more emphasis on the women’s roster now that Ronda Rousey may become a massive draw. However, this report runs counter to several previous stories.

HBO will release an Andre the Giant documentary in April, and WWE was rumored to us that as an impetus to bolsters this year’s Andre classic. Even more, a story emerged asserting that because WWE wanted to make a splash, Bill Goldberg was considered a top choice to win the event.

Goldberg’s name is hardly random, considering he was in WrestleMania 33’s Universal Championship match and is the headline inductee for the 2018 Hall of Fame class.

So if WWE does want to make the Andre the Giant Battle Royal feel special, canceling it all together would be a strange way to do that.

We’ll keep you posted as this develops, but there are simply too many conflicting ideas out there to make a proper forecast.

