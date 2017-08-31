Alexa Bliss Wins Title From Sasha Banks in WWE RAW’s Main Event

Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss closed out Monday night’s edition of RAW in a SummerSlam rematch. What resulted was a really good bout, a new champion, and a surprise finish to the show at Memphis’ FedEx Forum.

Following a very good segment between John Cena and Roman Reigns earlier in the hour, Sasha and Alexa had their work cut out for them in following those two and getting the crowd up on their feet again. Though things started off slow, with the crowd awfully quiet, the women were able to capture the fan’s attention once more and had them eating out of the palm of their hands by the finish.

Both women very much elevated their games, with the match surpassing the contest they put together at SummerSlam just over a week ago. Bliss in particular really elevated her game in a way that she hasn’t done before, and the fact that she was in there with a talented dance partner such as Banks is no doubt one of the reasons why she succeeded in doing so.

Bliss has come so far since her days as the stereotypical babyface blowing kisses on the stage at NXT. The transformation into one of the most skilled all around performers in the company was seriously on display Monday night as she nailed a superplex out of the corner, hit a stiff forearm shot on Banks that had the crowd ooo’ing and ahh’ing, executed the sunset flip powerbomb seen above, and won with a DDT that would make Jake Roberts proud.

After going approximately 15 minutes, Bliss was able to hit the aforementioned superplex. After Bliss went for a cover, Banks turned that into the Banks Statement. Alexa reversed that into a pinfall attempt for a two count. Banks then grabbed her and Alexa used the top rope as a weapon to escape Sasha’s grasp. Bliss then hit the DDT and covered her for the pinfall and the championship.

Nia Jax came out afterwards to celebrate with her friend. After Nia splashed Sasha in the corner, Alexa went to the second rope to celebrate with her newly won championship belt. Jax approached her from behind and lifted her up on to her shoulders in celebration. Jax’s facial reaction then turned to anger as she dropped Bliss to the mat below. The show went off the air with Jax looking at the title belt, hoisting it above her head, and making her way to the back as Bliss looked up in pain at her former best friend.