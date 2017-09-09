Alexa Bliss Talks About Dealing With Internet Trolls, Her Health Struggles

Alexa Bliss has undoubtedly been one of the bigger winners of the WWE brand split over the last year. Within the WWE women’s division, there’s no question that she has elevated her game to a level nobody could have possibly predicted just a year ago.

Despite her success over the last year, Alexa still must deal with jealous fans online. During a recent interview with former WWE ring announcer Lillan Garcia on PodcastOne, Bliss talked about dealing with criticism with fans online.

“I’ve fully accepted the fact that if I’m going to do a career like this, I have to be willing to take criticism, because it’s a part of the job, you know? Any Instagram thing I post, someone’s going to say something, I know that. Anything on Twitter, someone’s going to judge whatever I do, whatever I say, whatever I look like, I understand that,” Bliss explained. She went on to say, “I’ve been very aware with the fact that being in the public eye, being on TV, being cast on Total Divas, I’m setting myself out there for criticism, but I have to know in my heart, what I know is right.”

Alexa has had a well documented battle with anorexia in the past. She went on to discuss how she can’t let fan’s comments bring her back to the vicious cycle of an eating disorder.

“I also know that if I were to ever read into that and slip back into an eating disorder, my body will not survive another one. I’ve been told that multiple times with how my body reacts to it, I will not survive another one,” said Bliss.

She went on, “If I’m a little more heavier, if I’m ever a little thicker, that’s fine because that means I’m stronger. It means I’m not worried about not waking up in the morning, I’m not worried about the amount of calories I’m eating. There’s so many more things to life to worry about than that. Like they say, ‘An eating disorder will always be in the back of your head, you’ll never get rid of it.’ Once its there, its always there.”

Bliss also discussed her relationship and engagement to WWE performer Buddy Murphy. As far as goals wrestling go, Bliss talked about how her biggest dream is a match with the women headlining WrestleMania. She even went so far as to say that even if she’s not in the match, she wants to see the WWE women headline the biggest show of the year more than anything else.