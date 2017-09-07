Alexa Bliss Reveals Her Secret Weapon for a Great Promo

In just a short time on WWE‘s main roster, Alexa Bliss has catapulted herself into becoming a near permanent champion. Her rapid rise is multifaceted, but her ability to cut a compelling promo has been essential to her success. By being the best talker in the women’s division, Bliss is by default their best character. That said, what makes her so good at yapping?

In an appearance on Chasing the Glory with Lillian Garcia, Bliss let the world in on her secret weapon.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My mom helped me a lot,” she’d explain. “We’d have promo classes in NXT once a week and I and my mom would make it our thing to come up with a promo and it would be fun. So I was always doing these promos in front of my mom and she’d be like, ‘Hmm, that didn’t sound very convincing.’”

Her mom wasn’t the only one to help her out.

“We had Dusty (Rhodes) as a promo coach who was amazing,” she shared. “He was brilliant at everything he did. I started getting comfortable in promos when I was partnered with Scott Dawson in NXT. It never debuted on TV, but I was playing his girlfriend in promo classes for like a few months and that’s what really kind of got me comfortable with promos because I was out of the box, I was reenacting, I was reacting off of people, you know?”

Aside from help from her mom, Bliss uses a time tested method to separate herself from her peers: dedication.

“I’m that psycho person backstage, every promo I still have, even if it’s just two sentences or three pages, I’m backstage, I’m talking to myself, I’m pacing and just saying each thing, dissecting it, being like, ‘Okay now how would I really feel if I just said that?’” she continued. “And then I say it to myself a couple of times, ‘No that doesn’t sound right.’ And I say it and I’m like, ‘Okay, that’s what clicks. That’s what I feel.’”

It seems Bliss has unlocked the formula for a good promo. While she may not be as physically gifted as Charlotte (no one is), Bliss has done a fantastic job of establishing her persona in WWE.

Her time as RAW Women’s Champion may be in jeopardy as she’ll be defending her precious metal in a Fatal 4-Way at No Mercy. Let’s hope for some good talking on the way.