Alberto Del Rio And Paige Announce Wedding Update

For those wondering how a leak of private photos and videos would affect former WWE Divas Champion Paige and her fiance Alberto Del Rio, it appears we now have a definitive answer.

Today on Instagram, Del Rio, who now appears under the name Alberto El Patron released a statement announcing that he and Paige would be getting married this Wednesday. Here is the full statement from Del Rio.

“It doesn’t matter how many times you try to break us… is not gonna happen… we were harassed by a company we still are… cause you don’t fool me MF’s I know I was you trying to destroy us… destroy my baby… she’s better stronger than all of you pieces of 💩 We are getting married Wednesday … Have a nice and go and F… yourself hatters”

Perhaps even more notable than the marriage announcement is that Alberto clearly implicates that a “company” was behind the hacking and leaking of Paige’s explicit videos.

Considering that Paige is still under a WWE contract and that the only company Del Rio is currently at odds with is the WWE, these are very strong allegations. Many have speculated that WWE was not pleased with Paige being in a relationship with Del Rio, but to assume they would go this far to “destroy” the couple seems completely insane.

More on this story as it develops.

