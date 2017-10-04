Why Hasn’t AJ Styles Been Wrestling on SmackDown?

While AJ Styles has been featured promos and guest commentary, the Phenomenal One hasn’t wrestled much on SmackDown as of late. Could Styles be protecting an injury? Nope, he’s protecting the Cruiserweights.

According to the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer, not only is AJ Styles healthy, but he’s being used as bait to keep fans from leaving 205 Live tapings. Instead of wrestling on SmackDown television, Styles has been competing in dark matches so the audience will stick around for the Cruiserweight show which airs on the WWE Network as soon as SmackDown ends.

This usage of Styles proves 2 things. The first is that Styles is a bonafide star. WWE’s lifeblood is the drawing power of its SUperstars. If an untelevised AJ Styles match can keep fans seated for an extra 45 minutes, then that speaks volumes to his appeal.

Secondly, this reiterates that WWE is invested in 205 Live. We’ve established that Styles has a certain magnetism about him, so one would think that WWE would want that magic on their expensive live television programming. After all, fan photos of recent SmackDown have shown an alarming trend or sparse crowds. We’d have to assume more AJ styles matches would cure this.

Instead, Styles is being used to anchor the Cruiserweight’s audience. While fans may be reluctant to consume the show, WWE is sticking to their guns as Enzo Amore and the Cruiserweight cast have closed RAW 2 weeks in a row. This is significant.

The Cruiserweight Division is picking up considerable steam by the week. Enzo Amore has been stellar and the hegemon of 205 Live, Neville, is arguably the MVP of WWE in 2017.

Things come full circle when we consider the fact that AJ Styles could technically be a Cruiserweight. For dozens of reasons, he not, but that doesn’t mean we can overlook the fact that he’s smaller. It’s almost fitting that Styles, as the best Cruiserweight in the world, is being used a stabilization tactic for the new generation of smaller wrestlers.

Styles is set to take defined his US Championship this Sunday at Hell in a Cell against someone who is far from a being Cruiserweight. Baron Corbin, A former NFL offensive lineman, provides a lovely juxtaposition for Styles and his arsenal. Styles has yet to have a bad match since arriving in WWE and we can expect to have fun watching him this Sunday.