There is no show in wrestling quite like WrestleMania. The decadence, the passion, the athleticism – For over 30 years, the “Showcase of the Immortals” has been the premiere event in sports entertainment, with some of the biggest matches in wrestling history taking place on the grandest stage of them all.

And now that Wrestlemania 34 is right around the corner, we thought this would be the perfect time to ponder back to yesteryear and think about our favorites, so here they are – these are the 10 Best Wrestlemanias!

10. Wrestlemania XXIV

Starting off the list at No. 10 is Wrestlemania XXIV. This card was pretty stacked, it featured CM Punk in a star-making turn by winning the Money in the Bank match, Undertaker added another notch on the streak by defeating Edge, and the triple threat match between Orton, Cena, and Triple H wasn’t half bad. But everyone will forever remember Wrestlemania 24 for the emotional retirement of Ric Flair, when Shawn Michaels’ Sweet Chin Music put an end to the Nature Boy’s 35 year career.

9. Wrestlemania XIV

There were some great matches here, The Rock taking on Ken Shamrock, the first match between Undertaker and Kane… but Wrestlemania 14 will forever be known as the official crowning of Stone Cold Steve Austin. The tide of the Monday Night Wars were turning, and Mike Tyson’s involvement as a special enforcer in the main event helped the WWE successfully transition into its most beloved era.

8. Wrestlemania XXV

7. Wrestlemania X8

It all went down in Toronto, Canada and featured the “Icon vs. Icon” match, Hulk Hogan’s long awaited return to Wrestlemania. Even though he was booked as the villain against The Rock, the fans weren’t having it, and the thunderous applause for Hogan coming home was electric.

6. Wrestlemania XXX

The WWE fan base had been feverishly awaiting Daniel Bryan to get his moment for years, and this entire show practically belonged to him. From his opening match with Triple H to the Triple Threat Main Event with Orton and Batista, the odds were stacked against the underdog, but nothing on this night could stop the Yes! Movement.

5. Wrestlemania XXI

4. Wrestlemania XIX

This was another year that just had so many great matches to offer: Hulk Hogan squared away against Vince McMahon, Brock won his first WWE title against Kurt Angle, Shawn Michaels had another classic with Chris Jericho, and it was the conclusion of a trilogy of matches between Stone Cold and The Rock, the match that would ultimately see the Rattlesnake ride off into the sunset.

3. Wrestlemania III

With 93,000 packed into the Pontiac Silverdome, fans were treated to one of the greatest all-time matches ever between “Macho Man” Randy Savage and Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat, and then they witnessed one of the all time greatest moments when the immortal Hulk Hogan body slammed Andre the GIant.

2. Wrestlemania X

All too often, this Wrestlemania seems to go overlooked as it happened in a down period for the wrestling business, but make no mistake, this card offered up two of the best matches of all time: First, the opening match that pitted Bret “The Hitman” Hart against his baby brother, Owen. THEN we got the first ever ladder match in an epic confrontation between Shawn Michaels and Razor Ramon. Every exciting ladder match that would ever follow has to pay tribute to the high bar set between these two.

1. Wrestlemania X-Seven