NBC finally renewed the bright and colorful musical dramedy Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist for Season 2 after the first season that won viewers over this spring. The series features Jane Levy as the title character, who can hear people's thoughts through songs. The all-star cast included Peter Gallagher, Mary Steenburgen, Lauren Graham, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell and John Clarence Stewart.

The first season ran 12 episodes and kicked off with Zoey gaining her unique power thanks to an earthquake while she was in an MRI. The new power tested every part of Zoey, who was previously emotionally detached and a dedicated programmer who minded her own business. She struggled to handle her father's illness, her co-worker Max's secret crush and her secret crush on another co-worker, Simon. The series was created by Austin Winsberg and produced by Lionstage Television with Universal Television.

We’ve got extraordinary news! 😍 #ZoeysPlaylist will be back for Season 2 on @NBC. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/dLhbdTVw6x — Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (@ZoeysPlaylist) June 11, 2020

"We were overwhelmed by the number of people who fell in love with Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and how much joy it brought to everyone," NBC Entertainment Scripted Programming Presidents Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta said in a statement Thursday. "We’re thrilled to bring it back and can’t wait to see how Zoey’s journey continues."

The first season is available to stream on NBCUniversal's Peacock. It averaged a 0.7 rating in 18-49 adults and 3.1 million viewers overall in live plus seven day Nielsen ratings. While that does not seem like much, NBC heavily promoted the show as being readily available to stream. NBC said it generated more than have of its 35-day viewership in the important 18-49 demographic just from digital sources.

In a post-finale interview with TVLine, Winsberg explained that the epic Season 1 conclusion set to Don McLean's "American Pie" included several teases for where the show could go in a second season for Zoey's family. "When we pull back on this family at the end, it’s also kind of like a glimpse into Season 2 and what’s next, because how does this group of people who’ve had this loved one that’s meant so much to them, how do they move on?" he said. "And what does life look like when tragedy strikes, after a trauma in a family?"

While life goes on for Zoey, two other NBC shows were canceled this week. The crime drama Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector and the sitcom Perfect Harmony were both canceled Wednesday. Bluff City Law and The InBetween were also canceled, while Council of Dads' future is still in limbo.