Beloved NBC Show Might Move to Peacock Amid Cancellation Concerns

✖

Zoey Clarke might have heard her last heartsong, at least on NBC. Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist is once again on the bubble as it nears the end of its second season, and NBC might move it to a different venue if the show does get renewed for a third season. The musical dramedy could land at NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming platform.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist struggles to attract a live audience when it airs on Sunday nights, but the show does incredibly well streaming. The show, with its diverse cast and incredible choreographed dance numbers each week, has a devoted fanbase that wants to see more episodes. For the second year in a row, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist topped USA Today's annual "Save Our Shows" poll, with 52% of respondents asking for the show to be renewed. That's even higher than Law & Order: Organized Crime, which earned 38% support from respondents and is definitely getting renewed eventually.

The series is a co-production between Universal TV and Lionsgate, which worked out a deal to keep the expensive show going for a second season. This time, NBCU is looking at taking the show to Peacock, reports Deadline. The streaming platform already offers next-day episodes of the show in its premium tier. Zoey has also attracted awards attention, with star Jane Levy nabbing a Golden Globe nod earlier this year and choreographer Mandy Moore winning an Emmy last year.

The series stars Levy as Zoey Clarke, a programmer at a San Francisco tech firm who has the power to hear people's thoughts and feelings through songs, which she dubs "heartsongs." Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Mary Steenburgen, Andre Leeds, Alice Lee, Michael Thomas Grant, and Kapil Talwalkar also star. It was created by Austin Winsberg and it is filmed near Vancouver.

In a recent interview with TVInsider, Astin teased a "big, big party" with many musical numbers in the Season 2 finale. "There’s six or seven at least. And they’re not small. Some are more tone pieces. Some are big group numbers," Astin explained. "Some are really quiet. I really can’t say which is frustrating because I’m excited to see it myself. I know how strong our finale, especially the back half, is." When asked if there was a cliffhanger, all Astin could say is that the ending will leave fans "wanting a Season 3."

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 finale airs on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET. You can catch up with the show on Hulu and Peacock.

PopCulture.com editors choose the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. PopCulture nor ViacomCBS are responsible for prices subject to change.