‘Young Sheldon’ Meets His Match in New Season 2 Photos

New photos for Young Sheldon season two are revealing that fans’ favorite pint-sized genius will be going head-to with another braniac.

New photos for the season two premiere of CBS’ The Big Bang Theory spinoff series Young Sheldon are giving fans their first glimpse into the new season and the obstacles that pint-sized Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) will face.

According to CBS’ description for the episode, titled, “A Rival Prodigy and Sir Isaac Neutron,” Sheldon’s new match will be fellow young genius Paige (McKenna Grace). Paige, a 10-year-old who joins Sheldon’s theoretical physics college course, forms a bond with Dr. Sturgis (Wallace Shawn).

Sheldon, however, does not seem to be too fond of his new competition, leading Meemaw to intervene and Mary to invite Paige’s family over for a play date.

The series, which follows The Big Bang Theory‘s Sheldon Cooper throughout his childhood, will reportedly drop a Big Bang Theory Easter egg in season two, which is set to premiere on Monday, Sept. 24.

“We learned on The Big Bang Theory at the end of last season that [Jerry O’Connell’s] Georgie [is] a tire expert and has a chain of shops,” Young Sheldon showrunner and executive producer Steven Molaro told TVLine. “So we’re circling around [the idea] of [Montana Jordan]’s Georgie [on Young Sheldon] getting a part-time job at an auto shop and discovering his affinity for tires.”

In January, CBS announced that it had renewed the Big Bang spinoff for a second season, crediting the show’s massive ratings.

“Young Sheldon has made a huge impact on our schedule in the short time it’s been on the air. While the show’s DNA is clearly rooted in The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon has staked out its own place in the TV universe with a unique creative tone, brilliant writing and a gifted multi-generational cast,” CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl said at the time. “We can’t wait to see Chuck (Lorre), Steve (Molaro), Jim (Parsons) and Todd (Spiewak)’s vision for how the Cooper family deals with Sheldon growing a year older…and smarter.”

Season two of Young Sheldon premieres Monday, Sept. 24 at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS. It will shift back into its normal Thursday night timeslot on Sept. 27, when “A Crisis of Faith and Octopus Aliens” airs at 8:30 p.m. ET.