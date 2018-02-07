Jason Alexander to Guest Star on ‘Young Sheldon’

Jason Alexander is making a road trip to Texas.

The Seinfeld star will be guest starring in an upcoming episode of the popular Big Bang Theory spinoff Young Sheldon.

According to Variety, Alexander will play will play Mr. Lundy – Medford High School’s resident drama teacher who “boldly shepherds” Sheldon (Iain Armitage) into the world of acting.

He will appear in the 16th episode of the comedy series’ first season, set to air sometime this spring.

Alexander is mostly known for playing the role of George Costanza on Seinfeld for nine years. He was most recently seen Audience Network’s comedy, Hit The Road. Some of his other television credits include Friends, Everybody Hates Chris, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Listen Up and The Grinder.

A hit comedy, Young Sheldon has already been renewed for a second season. During a 2018 Television Critics Association panel, executive producer Chuck Lorre said he would love to see some of the characters from the spinoff world appear on Big Bang Theory.

“There are young people in young Sheldon’s life we may someday meet as adults,” executive producer Chuck Lorre told reporters Wednesday. “We are all in love with young Billy Sparks [played by Wyatt McClure]. To see him walk into Pasadena would be a thrill if we get that right.”

The series recently uncovered the origin story for Sheldon Cooper’s (Jim Parson) favorite song when he’s sick, “Soft Kitty.”

In the episode, titled “A Sneeze, Detention, and Sissy Spacek” according to Variety, flu season hit Medford and the titular young Sheldon did whatever he could to try to avoid getting sick, including putting on his astronaut Halloween costume (complete with helmet!) — but unfortunately his efforts did not prove to be enough.

Too sick to move around, Sheldon laid in bed with a compress on his forehead as his mom (Zoe Perry) sang to him. After hearing the verse once, Sheldon smiled and asked for it again — the beginning of something that becomes a pattern for him that follows him to adulthood.

Young Sheldon will return with new episodes March 1, the show airs Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS.