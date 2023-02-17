'Yellowstone' Star Earns Legal Win After Fraud Charges

Yellowstone and The Alienist actress Q'orianka Kilcher earned a victory in her legal fight against a workers compensation fraud case, according to Deadline. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office decided to dismiss all charges against the Yellowstone actress, which she praised in a statement after the decision.

"Today, I am beyond grateful that my case has been dismissed – tomorrow my journey begins to help raise awareness and demand more transparency for worker's rights within the workers comp system," Kilcher wrote. "I want to thank my family, friends, fans and fellow industry peers whose support has kept me going. I look forward to shedding more light on this experience and continuing to do the work I love."

Kilcher had been accused of workers comp fraud due to her working on Yellowstone while allegedly collecting temporary disability insurance benefits. Her lawyers chastised the California Department of Insurance over the case while addressing Kilcher's situation. Her lawyers noted that Kilcher had "a serious and life-altering traumatic injury she endured while filming Dora and the Lost City of Gold" and wanted to "use this moment to shed light on the experiences of other workers who have been injured in the workplace."

"The decision is a true victory, and while we are gratified that Ms. Kilcher's innocence has been vindicated," Camille Vasquez and Stephen Cook said in a statement." [The] truth is that the California Department of Insurance should never have brought this case, and Ms. Kilcher should never have been subjected to this ordeal."

Kilcher portrays Angela Blue Thunder on Yellowstone and could be one of the actors to make the jump to the follow-up series if the reports turn out to be true. She also appears on TNT's The Alienist, appeared on the big screen in Dog alongside Channing Tatum, Color Out of Space with Nic Cage, Hostiles with Christian Bale, and made her film debut in Terrence Malick's The New World as Pocahontas.