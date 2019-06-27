‘Yellowstone’ Episode 3 Preview Teases Introduction of New Enemy

Yellowstone will be taking a break before airing Episode 3, but the preview for the upcoming hour already has fans on their toes.

At the end of this week’s episode, the Paramount Network hit series announced it would not air a new episode on July 3, but will return with Episode 3, titled “The Reek of Desperation” on July 10.

The promo showed John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) discussing business, as Kayce continues to assume more responsibility in Dutton Ranch operations.

“This office is how you can protect the ranch, we’re about to find out how big of a role you’re play in this family son,” John says as Kayce gives him an attentive look.

The promo also teased Kayce might finally work to earn back Monica’s (Kelsey Asbille) love, when in a quick scene he is seen standing at her door confessing he is still in love with her.

“I don’t know how to not be with you,” he says as the show hints she might develop a love connection with her physical therapist. “You’re my wife.”

“What you’re supposed to do is fight for the life that you want,” she says as quick scenes play of Kayce doing work on the ranch.

Meanwhile we will be checking back with Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) as he starts to really run for office. He is seen meeting with Chief Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham).

Meanwhile Dan Jenkins (Danny Huston) finds himself a new ally in the mysterious Malcolm Beck (Neal McDonough), who seems to have big plans against the Dutton family.

“Thriving in Montana is all about staying in your lane,” he says, as Beth (Kelly Reilly) warns someone off camera that desperation can make them vulnerable.

The promo ends with Jamie deciding to attack first, in his attempts to take power.

And that’s a wrap on episode two!

The bad news: There’s no new @Yellowstone next week because of the July 4th holiday.

The good news: We’ve only just begun. In two weeks, we’re coming back with an all-new episode! #YellowstoneTV #LetsGoToWork — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) June 27, 2019

Not much is known about Malcolm Beck, other than he will be the newest threat the Duttons will face as they try to keep their massive ranch successful during the trying times.

McDonough previously teased his arrival on the drama series, sharing he is the “big bad” for Season 2.

“It was so much fun to jump into the boots of Malcolm Beck… when I asked [creator] Taylor Sheridan who Malcolm Beck is, he said ‘You’re going to do some dark stuff’… It just gets crazier every time, which, for an actor, it’s what you really want,” he said. “I’m having an awesome time on this show.”

Yellowstone will return with a new episode Wednesday, July 10 at 10 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.