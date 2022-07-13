'Yellowstone' Emmys Snub Angers Fans

Despite being one of the biggest series currently on TV, Yellowstone was once again shut out of a major awards show. As the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards nominations were announced Tuesday, fans of the hit Paramount Network series weren't celebrating. Instead, they were left angered after Yellowstone arose as one of the most notable 2022 Emmy Awards snubs.

Starring Kevin Costner as John Dutton, a sixth-generation patriarch of the Dutton family who owns the largest ranch in the United States, Yellowstone has consistently proven to be a major player in the TV landscape. The series' fourth season, which ran for 10 episodes from November 2021 through January 2022, averaged 11 million total viewers. The Season 4 finale alone saw 9.3 million total viewers in Live+Same Day, which was not only up 81% when compared to the Season 3 finale, but also surpassed the previous Live+Same Day viewership of 8 million set by the Yellowstone Season 4 premiere. It was the most-watched telecast on cable since The Walking Dead Season 8 premiere. However, despite that success, Yellowstone has continuously been snubbed on the awards circuit.

After only receiving a single nomination at the 2021 Emmys, Yellowstone went home completely empty handed for nominations for the 2022 Emmys. Although many fans expected the series to receive a nomination in the Top Drama category and several acting nominations, Yellowstone did not appear in a single category. As the realization set in that Yellowstone was snubbed, many fans flocked to social media to react.