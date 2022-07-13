'Yellowstone' Emmys Snub Angers Fans
Despite being one of the biggest series currently on TV, Yellowstone was once again shut out of a major awards show. As the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards nominations were announced Tuesday, fans of the hit Paramount Network series weren't celebrating. Instead, they were left angered after Yellowstone arose as one of the most notable 2022 Emmy Awards snubs.
Starring Kevin Costner as John Dutton, a sixth-generation patriarch of the Dutton family who owns the largest ranch in the United States, Yellowstone has consistently proven to be a major player in the TV landscape. The series' fourth season, which ran for 10 episodes from November 2021 through January 2022, averaged 11 million total viewers. The Season 4 finale alone saw 9.3 million total viewers in Live+Same Day, which was not only up 81% when compared to the Season 3 finale, but also surpassed the previous Live+Same Day viewership of 8 million set by the Yellowstone Season 4 premiere. It was the most-watched telecast on cable since The Walking Dead Season 8 premiere. However, despite that success, Yellowstone has continuously been snubbed on the awards circuit.
After only receiving a single nomination at the 2021 Emmys, Yellowstone went home completely empty handed for nominations for the 2022 Emmys. Although many fans expected the series to receive a nomination in the Top Drama category and several acting nominations, Yellowstone did not appear in a single category. As the realization set in that Yellowstone was snubbed, many fans flocked to social media to react.
'Nominate what people are watching'
How does @Yellowstone get completely shut out of the #Emmy nominations? What a joke.— Ryan McBride (@drmcbride) July 12, 2022
"Zero [Emmy] nominations for [Yellowstone], the most popular show out there, where incredible writing, acting, directing is happening too?!?" one person expressed their disbelief. "Nominate what people are watching!"
'Hollywood isn't aligned' with viewers
Not nominating @Yellowstone for an #Emmy would be like the GRAMMYs not nominating the artist who had the most played song/album— Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) July 12, 2022
"Yellowstone is one of the top-rated shows on TV and has zero Emmy nominations," tweeted another viewer. "If this isn't proof that Hollywood isn't aligned with the average viewer IDK what is."
Didn't recieve a nomination despite being a top-watched show
If NBC is shaking its head on Tuesday September 13 wondering why not that many people watched the Primetime #Emmys the night before, maybe it's because the TV Academy failed to nominate a cable series with a season finale that was watched live by 10.3 million people. #Yellowstone pic.twitter.com/czgUf7rowP— LightsCameraJackson (@LCJReviews) July 12, 2022
"[Yellowstone] is one of the most watched shows on television and not a single nomination again from the [Emmys]," wrote one person. "This is a HUGE snub."
No recognition for the cast
Having a look at the Emmy nominations and like...
Where's Yellowstone? Has nobody seen Kelly Reilly in that? Or Kevin Costner? pic.twitter.com/pLmjCx3C4R— Monique Kostelac (@MoniqueKostelac) July 13, 2022
"Yellowstone being shut out of the Emmys is some bulls-," added somebody else. "Both Kevin Costner and Kelly Reilly deserved to be nominated."
Kevin Costner
…kevin costner is right there???? stop overlooking yellowstone lmao #emmys https://t.co/jkoj7tyxre— aunt wendy the cat (@madgekin) July 12, 2022
"Cable TV's biggest series, 'Yellowstone,' and its star, Kevin Costner, failed to snare a single Emmy nomination Tuesday morning – a head-scratcher that makes no sense, even in the inscrutable WTF? world of the TV Academy and its voters," tweeted one person.
Kelly Reilly
Kelly Reilly has deserved an Emmy nomination since #Yellowstone premiered. Her ferocious performance as Beth Dutton is captivating. pic.twitter.com/Fdo1eqaQjA— Avery Thompson (@avery__thompson) July 12, 2022
"Kelly Reilly REALLY deserved an Emmy nomination this year for EATING up everyone on Yellowstone and I truly think it's the biggest snub of the year," wrote another viewer.
'1883'
Congratulations to the team behind #1883TV on their #Emmy nominations – including Original Dramatic Score and two for Outstanding Cinematography! #ParamountPlus pic.twitter.com/3WJMjgw9Uy— 1883 Official (@1883Official) July 12, 2022
Although Yellowstone was shut out of this year's Emmys, the growing Yellowstone library did receive some recognition. Yellowstone prequel series 1883 received two nominations for Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie. The series also received recognition in the Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score) category.