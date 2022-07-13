'Yellowstone' Emmys Snub Angers Fans

By Allison Schonter

Despite being one of the biggest series currently on TV, Yellowstone was once again shut out of a major awards show. As the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards nominations were announced Tuesday, fans of the hit Paramount Network series weren't celebrating. Instead, they were left angered after Yellowstone arose as one of the most notable 2022 Emmy Awards snubs.

Starring Kevin Costner as John Dutton, a sixth-generation patriarch of the Dutton family who owns the largest ranch in the United States, Yellowstone has consistently proven to be a major player in the TV landscape. The series' fourth season, which ran for 10 episodes from November 2021 through January 2022, averaged 11 million total viewers. The Season 4 finale alone saw 9.3 million total viewers in Live+Same Day, which was not only up 81% when compared to the Season 3 finale, but also surpassed the previous Live+Same Day viewership of 8 million set by the Yellowstone Season 4 premiere. It was the most-watched telecast on cable since The Walking Dead Season 8 premiere. However, despite that success, Yellowstone has continuously been snubbed on the awards circuit.

After only receiving a single nomination at the 2021 Emmys, Yellowstone went home completely empty handed for nominations for the 2022 Emmys. Although many fans expected the series to receive a nomination in the Top Drama category and several acting nominations, Yellowstone did not appear in a single category. As the realization set in that Yellowstone was snubbed, many fans flocked to social media to react.

'Nominate what people are watching'

"Zero [Emmy] nominations for [Yellowstone], the most popular show out there, where incredible writing, acting, directing is happening too?!?" one person expressed their disbelief. "Nominate what people are watching!"

'Hollywood isn't aligned' with viewers

"Yellowstone is one of the top-rated shows on TV and has zero Emmy nominations," tweeted another viewer. "If this isn't proof that Hollywood isn't aligned with the average viewer IDK what is."

Didn't recieve a nomination despite being a top-watched show

"[Yellowstone] is one of the most watched shows on television and not a single nomination again from the [Emmys]," wrote one person. "This is a HUGE snub."

No recognition for the cast

"Yellowstone being shut out of the Emmys is some bulls-," added somebody else. "Both Kevin Costner and Kelly Reilly deserved to be nominated."

Kevin Costner

"Cable TV's biggest series, 'Yellowstone,' and its star, Kevin Costner, failed to snare a single Emmy nomination Tuesday morning – a head-scratcher that makes no sense, even in the inscrutable WTF? world of the TV Academy and its voters," tweeted one person.

Kelly Reilly

"Kelly Reilly REALLY deserved an Emmy nomination this year for EATING up everyone on Yellowstone and I truly think it's the biggest snub of the year," wrote another viewer.

'1883'

Although Yellowstone was shut out of this year's Emmys, the growing Yellowstone library did receive some recognition. Yellowstone prequel series 1883 received two nominations for Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie. The series also received recognition in the Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score) category.

