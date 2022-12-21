'Yellowstone' Creator Has Secret Project With 'Four of the Biggest Movie Stars Alive'

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan has a lot of irons in the fire these days, and he recently revealed that he has a secret project with some major stars. While speaking to Deadline and the new Yellowstone prequel series, 1923, Sheridan was asked about the big stars and unknown talent that he brings into his shows. He confessed, however, that he had to play the answer a bit coy, so as not to ruin a big forthcoming surprise.

"I don't want to spoil it because I've got a show that no one knows much about that I've almost wrapped shooting the whole thing," he said. "It's got probably four of the biggest movie stars alive in it, and we've kept it quiet." He continued, "When you find talents like Isabel [May, from 1883], you just want to work with them again, and again, and again, and again. I found another half dozen in here and the more you do anything the better you get at it. I'm getting better at finding them. I've got people in here that are anchors of this series."

Sheridan went on to say, "The others, it's such a blank slate for an audience. They don't know this person. They don't have any preconceived, 'I saw them in Saved by the Bell, or I saw them on this or I saw them on that.' To them the character and the face are the same thing. You don't have to get something off your palate so to speak."

The filmmaker then agreed that it "100 percent" adds to a show's "believability" when there are lesser or unknown cast members. "It's a much greater challenge to take this household name and have you forget it's a household name," he said. "It's a greater challenge to the household name, the actor, to me, to everyone. Fortunately, this is some incredible work by Helen and Harrison. I think they disappear. I think it's really special. You've got Helen Mirren writing these letters to her son that lets us understand her deepest thoughts while you're watching what he's enduring. From a storytelling standpoint, I've never really seen anything like it.

