'Yellowjackets' Season 2 Trailer Released

The trailer for Yellowjackets Season 2 dropped on Friday, promising fans some pervasive "darkness." The one-minute video shows some truly harrowing scenes in quick succession, followed by a light-hearted line from series newcomer Elijah Wood. Fans are excited to see the series try and maintain that balance when it returns in March.

Yellowjackets takes place on a split timeline with two actors playing most characters at different ages, and this trailer manages to get a peek at most of them in somewhere. It's clear that the new season will still spend plenty of time at the crash site while still advancing the story in the present day. The voice-over lines indicate that there are still many mysteries to be plumbed in the past, reluctant as the characters might be to explore them.

"Kidnapping, cults, death... Your friendships are a little bit more complicated than most," says Wood in his brief appearance at the end of the trailer. His casting was announced back in August. He will reportedly be playing Walter, a "new citizen detective who is not represented by a younger self on the show."

Wood was cast at the same time as Nuha Jes Izman, who is also playing a season-long guest role. Meanwhile, Lauren Ambrose and Simone Kessell were promoted to series regulars for Season 2 where they will continue to play the older versions of Van and Lottie. Lynskey's husband Jason Ritter will reportedly be making a guest appearance in one episode.

Yellowjackets is the story of a high school girls' soccer team that was in a plane crash in 1996. They crash-landed somewhere deep in the wilderness in Canada, and the survivors were stranded for 19 months. The series is split between the immediate aftermath of the crash in the 90s and the survivors' current lives in 2021.

Season 2 is expected to to deepen that story and thicken the mysteries of those 19 lost months. The show premiered on Showtime in November of 2021 and became an instant hit. It was nominated for seven Emmy Awards and it was a fan favorite on social media. So far, Showtime has not been shy in promoting the Season 2 return, and the excitement is reaching its peak again. Season 2 is slated to premiere on March 26, 2023.