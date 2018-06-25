Will ‘The Conners’ Kill off Roseanne?

ABC officially greenlit a spinoff of hit comedy Roseanne, which was canceled after star Roseanne Barr sent out a racist tweet in late May.

But will the spinoff actually kill off Roseanne Conner?

According to TVLine, the 10-episode straight to series order, whose title could change at a later date, will also be a multi-camera comedy and premiere in fall 2018.

While it’s not clear how the spinoff will handle Barr’s absence, the new show will follow the Conner family who, after “a sudden turn of events, are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before.”

“This iconic family — Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. — grapples with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging and in-laws in working-class America. Through it all, the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns – with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevails,” an official synopsis for the series released by ABC read.

ABC announced the news in a statement, making sure to emphasize that Barr will have no financial or creative involvement in the new series. Producer Tom Werner and Barr reached an agreement that will allow Werner Entertainment to produce the spinoff for ABC without Barr’s further creative or financial participation.

“I regret the circumstances that have caused me to be removed from Roseanne. I agreed to the settlement in order that 200 jobs of beloved cast and crew could be saved, and I wish the best for everyone involved” Barr said in a statement. Werner added: “We are grateful to have reached this agreement to keep our team working as we continue to explore stories of the Conner family.”

The Conners cast also released a joint statement about the pickup news.

“We have received a tremendous amount of support from fans of our show, and it’s clear that these characters not only have a place in our hearts, but in the hearts and homes of our audience. We all came back last season because we wanted to tell stories about the challenges facing a working-class family today. We are so happy to have the opportunity to return with the cast and crew to continue to share those stories through love and laughter.”

ABC has not announced a premiere date for the new series, but it is expected to air starting fall 2018.