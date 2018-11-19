‘Will & Grace’ Christmas Special Earns Ratings Boost After Hiatus

NBC got an early Christmas present with the return of Will and Grace, which helped earn the network a 1.4 demo rating and an average of 7.4 million viewers, winning the night.

Tuesday night opened on the network with The Voice (9.9 mil/1.8), but the Will and Grace Christmas special was the real surprise, its measurements managing to tie with the earlier show. Drawing in 7.1 million viewers and nabbing a 1.8 rating, it was up 24 percent in total viewers and 13 percent in the demo from its last episode that aired at the beginning of November. Ending the night, Superstore (4.4 mil/1.8) was up and Chicago Med (6.6 mil/1.1) was down in both measurements.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Elsewhere on TV, Fox’s Lethal Weapon (4.5 mil/1.0) remained steady, but both The Mick (2.5 mil/0.8) and Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2 mil/0.7) were up in total viewers.

ABC tied with Fox for second in the key demo of the night. The Mick, which grabbed 5.8 million viewers and a 1.2 rating, ticked down in the demo. Fresh Off the Boat (3.8 mil/0.9) was down in both measures and The Mayor (2.7 mil/0.7) was up in viewers. Black-ish (4 mil/1.0) and Kevin Probably Saves the World (2.6 mil/0.6) were both even.

Following the highs of last week’s “Crisis on Earth-X,” both The Flash (2.2 mil/0.8) and Legends of Tomorrow (1.6 mil/0.6) were both down on The CW.