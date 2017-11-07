Here’s Who’s Returning for ‘Grey’s Anatomy’s 300th Episode

Grey’s Anatomy is celebrating its milestone 300th episode in a big way.

The medical drama, which is part of ABC‘s famed TGIT networking, will be bringing back several previous beloved cast members for the big episode – at least in spirit.

The episode, named after the Hamilton song “Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story,” will center around a roller coaster accident at a county fair that leaves several people critically injured. Three of the patients that arrive at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, which was previously known as Seattle Grace Hospital, look nearly identical to some familiar faces that used to walk the halls in scrubs with stethoscopes around their necks. George O’Malley, Cristina Yang, and Izzie Stevens will haunt Grey Sloan, although the actors who portrayed them will not be returning for the episode, Entertainment Weekly reports.

“Cristina, George, and Izzie we’re thinking about a lot during this episode because our three guest actors on the show actually really look like them and remind the rest of the doctors of those characters,” said Sarah Drew, who portrays Dr. April Kepner. “That causes the original group to really remember those people well and want to fight for these ones to live.”

It is not yet known if other characters, like Lexie Grey, Derek Shepherd, or Mark Sloan, will also get callbacks during the episode.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 pm ET on ABC.