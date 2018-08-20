Who Is Performing at the 2018 MTV VMAs?

While the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards air Monday night at 9 p.m. ET on MTV, it’s the performances that usually get people talking when it comes to the annual event.

This year will likely be no different, with some of the night’s major nominees and other stars poised to take the stage at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Ariana Grande, who is nominated for Video of the Year, will perform her latest single “God Is a Woman,” while Shawn Mendes, Travis Scott, Post Malone, Ryan Tedder, Maluma, Panic! At the Disco and Logic will also perform. Nicki Minaj will perform as well but from a remote location in New York rather than the awards themselves.

Sources told TMZ that Aerosmith will also take the stage to close out the show with their hit “Walk This Way.”

Aside from the main stage performers, several of MTV’s Push Artists, including Jessie Reyez, PRETTYMUCH, Hayley Kiyoko, Juice WRLD and Bazzi, will be showcased on a separate stage.

In addition, there is expected to be a tribute to Aretha Franklin, who passed away last week, but it is currently unclear whether that will be a performance or if the show will choose another way to honor the late diva.

One of the night’s major performances will come courtesy of Jennifer Lopez, who is set to receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. The award honors a musician who has achieved a “remarkable body of work” throughout their career and has previously gone to acts including The Beatles, Madonna, Britney Spears, Rihanna and Jackson himself, with the award being renamed in his honor three years after his 1988 win.

In preparation for the evening, Lopez has been taking a walk down memory lane, reminiscing on some of her past videos as the show gets closer.

Her first post was a nod to her second-ever music video for “Waiting for Tonight,” which won her the VMA trophy for Best Dance Video in 2000.

“WFT is one of my all-time favorites because it stands the test of time, it was 1999, just about to be 2000 or Y2K —everyone thought the world was going to crash, so the director Francis Lawrence and I just threw the ultimate rave in a rainforest!!” Lopez shared on Instagram along with a clip from the video.

On Sunday, she shared a moment from her mega-hit “Jenny From the Block.”

“At that time I truly realized that being an artist meant you have to be vulnerable and bare your heart and soul…it takes courage to do that…to really show who you are at any given moment in time…and this was me then… completely,” she wrote. “And one of the things that was important for me to remind everyone of in that moment was who I am and who I will always be.”

