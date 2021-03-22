Who Is Hosting 'Jeopardy!' This Week?

✖

Now that Ken Jennings, Mike Richards and Katie Couric have filled in as guest hosts for Jeopardy! in the wake of Alex Trebek's death, Dr. Mehmet Oz is set to take the reigns at the historic show on Monday, March 22. Oz will host the game show series for the next two weeks, with his run concluding on Friday, April 2. Next up will be Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers from April 5 to April 16.

Jeopardy! has been featuring celebrity guest hosts since the start of 2021, as producers seek a permanent replacement for the late Trebek, who died on Nov. 8 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 80. The first guest host was Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings, who hosted before Jeopardy! executive producer Richards. After Richards' stint was up, Couric made history as the first woman to host the show. CNN's Anderson Cooper, NBC News anchor Savannah Guthrie, actress Mayim Bialik, 60 Minutes journalist Bill Whitaker and CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta have also been selected to host, with their dates to be announced later.

Couric, 64, was the first woman to host Jeopardy!. She remains best known for her run on NBC's Today Show from 1991 to 2006. After leaving Today, she joined CBS News, where she anchored CBS Evening News until 2011 and appeared on other CBS News programs. She moved to ABC News and hosted a two-season daytime talk show called Katie. Today, Couric leads Katie Couric Media, a multimedia news and production company. "It is such a thrill to be here guest hosting a show I've watched for years, and a real honor to help as we recover after Alex," Couric said in a statement released by Sony.

Just as with Couric's tenure, during Oz's hosting gig the Jeopardy! producers will be donating to a charity of his choice. Couric chose Stand Up To Cancer, a choice that is poignant following Trebek's death. The show will donate an amount equal to the winnings of the contestants during Oz's two weeks.