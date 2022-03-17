‘Wheel of Fortune’ Viewers Bewildered Again as Contestants Fail Another Seemingly Simple Puzzle

Yet another Wheel of Fortune mishap has left viewers scratching their heads in bewilderment. Just days after the “feather in your cap” flub went viral, contestants on Wednesday night’s episode again sent social media ablaze with comments when they struggled to correctly guess what many viewers thought to be an easy puzzle.

During the moment in question, the contestants were given the clue, “what are you doing?” The letter board had “r_nting” for the first six-letter word, “a” as the second word, “peda_” as four letters of the five-letter third word, and “boat” correctly guessed as the final word. Just the “t,” “e,” and “l” were missing. After the first contestant guessed “renting a paddleboat,” the answer was too long and incorrect. With the “t” and “e” added to the board, the screen read, “renting a peda_ boat.” However, the contestants still struggled, guessing “pedam” or “pedaw” before, after five guesses, finally landing on the correct answer, “renting a pedal boat.”

The struggle to get the right answer proved all too hilarious, and in some cases frustrating, for viewers tuning in from home. Just as it had with the “feather in your cap” mishap, the Wednesday night confusion sparked plenty of social media responses. Keep scrolling to see some of the reactions to the flub.

Viewers wondered why contestants found puzzle “so hard”

“It’s ‘Renting a pedal boat.’ How was that so hard to solve?” tweeted one frustrated viewer.

Dubbed ‘cringe-worthy’

“What the hell is a Pedam Boat? What the hell is a Pedaw Boat?!?!” asked one person. “It’s Pedal! Pedal Boat!!!”

Sajak and White had their ‘hands full’

“What if I told you that none of the Wheel of Fortune contestants knew what this was,” commented somebody else. “They all said ‘W’, ‘M’, and ‘Paddle’ numerous times.”

Plenty of confusion over incorrect guesses

“WTF is wrong with these contestants? Pedam? Pedaw?” wrote another. “I don’t care that the lights & cameras make people nervous. This is straight up stupidity. How do you miss ‘Renting a pedal boat’ with every letter but the L?”

‘Feather in your cap’ comparisons

“Move over, feather in your ‘cap’. We’ve got another puzzle getting contestants puzzled,” joked somebody else.

Frustrated viewers

Two guesses on #WheelOfFortune were "m" and "w" with this showing on the board. I mean I know there's pressure, but uhhhhh pic.twitter.com/aODPo7YMlR — William Dyson (@WD_TheWriter) March 16, 2022

“My wife says my cause of death is going to be a stroke watching TV,” quipped another viewer apparently frustrated by the flub.

A bit of understanding

i have to admit that i also pronounce pedal as paddle. no idea why. but this is hilarious. — shannon (@s_oehler) March 17, 2022

“I get it. It’s pretty clear from what’s there. That said, I have NEVER heard them called anything but paddle boats in my life,” another person reasoned with the confusion.