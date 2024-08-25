'Wheel of Fortune' Contestant Reveals Secret to Success on the Show's Puzzles

Wheel of Fortune is one of the most iconic game shows of all time, and viewers love playing along at home. It's great to test your own knowledge against contestants, and game show aficionado and former Wheel contestant Ted Slauson recently shared his big tip for success when tackling the show's word puzzles.

Slauson, who is known for his perfect run on The Price Is Right, talked with The Sun about advice, which involves memorizing common letter combinations present in the English language. If you're lucky enough to actually play the game in-studio, you could then plan your guesses around the dollar amounts of your spin.

"I find with Wheel of Fortune, because if you watch the show a lot and you do like crossword puzzles and cryptograms and stuff that are very similar, and you start recognizing letter combinations, it's easier to just solve puzzles quickly," Slauson told the outlet. "Then, you're not guessing letters. You're spinning and you're using the dollar amount times however many be of a certain kind, and you can really strategize."

(Photo: A still from an episode of Wheel of Fortune - Sony Pictures Television/YouTube)

The next batch of Wheel of Fortune players can take Slauson's advice as the game enters a new era. While the rules of the game aren't changing, the host is new. Pat Sajak recently retired from the game show, and Ryan Seacrest is taking over the job.

"I have so much adrenaline rushing through my body," Seacrest recently told PEOPLE about the gig. "Excitement is the word because it's such a phenomenal show. I grew up watching the show, and I can't wait to take over after the legendary Pat Sajak."