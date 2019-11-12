Wendy Williams Takes Bitter Jab at Ellen DeGeneres After People’s Choice Awards Loss

Wendy Williams threw some shade Ellen DeGeneres‘ way during Monday’s episode of her show, a day after losing at the People’s Choice Awards. DeGeneres and Williams’ shows were both nominated for Favorite Daytime Talk Show of 2019, and DeGeneres walked away victorious. This was DeGeneres’ second consecutive win in the category.

“Congratulations Ellen, you won again. She’s the people’s choice… alright,” Williams said as she rolled her eyes, reports Radar Online.

Aside from The Wendy Williams Show and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the other nominees in the category were The View, Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk, Live with Kelly and Ryan, Today, Good Morning America and The Real.

DeGeneres previously won the award in 2017 and 2018. Her 2017 win marked her 20th at the People’s Choice Awards. She first won Favorite Talk Show Host in 2005, and repeated in the category in 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009 and 2011. The category was chanced to Favorite Daytime TV Host for 2012, and DeGeneres has that category every year through 2017. For 2018 and 2019, the award was changed again to Daytime Talk Show.

DeGeneres also won Favorite Humanitarian in 2016, Favorite Animated Movie Voice for Finding Dory and Favorite Comedic Collaboration for “Ellen and Britney Spears’ Mall Mischief” in 2017.

“Twenty is outrageous — this is really something that means more to me because it comes from the people. You are the people who are responsible for me being up here, so I say thank you people,” DeGeneres said in 2017.

While Williams has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, she has been nominated for several awards with very few wins on her resume. She was nominated for Outstanding Talk Show Host at the Daytime Emmy Awards in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2019, but has yet to win. Despite the award losses, The Wendy Williams Show is not going anywhere. The show was renewed through 2022.

“If you want a polished interview and polished journalism, then you’re watching the wrong show,” Williams told Variety of her show in October. “If you want a good time, you better get into Wendy because you never know what’s going to happen. I don’t know what’s going to happen either — I passed out on TV and was revived during commercial break!”

Williams also has a TV deal with Lifetime to develop shows. She has also been the focus of gossip through her public split with estranged husband Kevin Hunter.

“Life happens. This is real,” Williams told Variety. “It’s very difficult being the hot topics lady and now, the hottest topic. I don’t even need a treadmill anymore because I’m running from the paparazzi.”

