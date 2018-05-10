Wednesday TV Ratings: ‘Chicago P.D.’ Most-Watched Show in Timeslot

Chicago P.D. ended its fifth season on a high note.

According to Variety, the NBC police drama that is one of three in the network’s Chicago franchise, scored big with its season five finale. Airing in the 10 p.m. timeslot, it was the top-rated and most-watched show during that hour, earning a 1.2 key demo rating and 6.3 million viewers. Those numbers were even with last week’s episode.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The series is also celebrating other news, with NBC having announced just ahead of the season finale that Chicago P.D., along with Chicago Med and Chicago Fire, had been renewed. The renewal will mark the series’ sixth season.

The series draws an average of 6.4 million viewers, earning a 1.2 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, and stars Jason Beghe, Jon Seda, Jesse Lee Soffer, Patrick John Flueger and Elias Koteas. It is not known which stars will be returning for the sixth season.

NBC kicked off Wednesday night with The Blacklist, which ticked down in both the key 18-49 demo and viewership, clocking in at a 0.7 and 4.9 million viewers. Law & Order: SVU was steady, with 5.7 million viewers and a 1.1 rating. SVU was also renewed by the network for a 20th season.

On Fox, Empire was again topped the list as Wednesday night’s top-rated show, scoring a 1.6 demo rating. The series also saw 5 million pairs of eyes tuning in. Later in the night, Star was even, with a 1.2 and 3.8 million viewers.

CBS had a lackluster night, with its three popular series keeping steady with last week’s numbers. Survivor clocked in with a 1.5 and 7.6 million viewers, SEAL Team hit a 0.9 and 6.2 million viewers, and Code Black ticked in at a 0.7 and 5 million viewers.

On ABC, The Goldbergs was even with 4.8 million viewers and a 1.2. Alex Inc ticked down in the demo to 0.7 and saw an audience of 3 million. Modern Family scored a 1.3 and 4.7 million viewers, holding even. Meanwhile, American Housewife was down to a 1.1 and 4.1 million viewers. Designated Survivor was also down, scoring a 0.5 and 3.3 million viewers.

The CW’s Riverdale was even with an audience size of 1 million viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, and The Originals was down, clocking in at a 0.3 and 0.76 million viewers.

Overall, Fox ended the night with the top demo rating, averaging a 1.4, but was third in average total viewers, nabbing an average of 4.4 million. Tying for second in the demo was NBC and CBS, each scoring a 1.0. CBS was first in viewers, however, with 6.3 million, and NBC was second, earning 5.6 million. ABC ticked in at fourth overall, with an average demo rating of 0.9 and an average audience of 3.9 million. The CW clocked in at fifth place, averaging a 0.3 and 885,000 viewers.