'The Weakest Link' Reboot Arrives, and Viewers Are Weighing In

NBC premiered its reboot of the Weakest Link on Tuesday night. The show, which is hosted by Jane Lynch, is a reboot of the original that premiered on NBC back in 2001. Fans of the original were stoked to see a return of the quiz show, and, unsurprisingly, they took to Twitter to weigh in on how this reboot stands up to the test of time.

Prior to the premiere of Weakest Link, Lynch spoke to TV Insider to share what fans can expect from the reboot. She told the publication that "each show will be an education," as it will follow the traditional format of asking difficult trivia questions to a group of contestants, with the group choosing to eliminate who they think is the "weakest link" at the end of each round. As for what else fans can expect, Lynch said, "There’s that built-in drama with the music. Everything is basically the same except Anne Robinson [host of the 2000–12 U.K. hit and NBC's 2001–02 import] has handed the baton to me."

How did fans react to this Weakest Link reboot? Scroll down to see what the viewers are saying.