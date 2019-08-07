Watch: ‘BH90210’ Opening Credits Revealed

The BH90210 opening theme song will give you all the nostalgic feelings you were looking for. Fox released the official opening credits, featuring original stars Gabrielle Carteris, Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley, Brian Austin Green, Shannen Doherty and Ian Ziering back together and giving fans all of the original credit scenes’ vibes.

Ahead of the series premiere Wednesday, the new show — which follows the original cast members in a fictionalized version of real life as they reunite and try to get a new 90210 reboot on the air — showed a taste of the new episode with the cheesy opening sequence.

The new version contains many nods to the original series’ title sequence, including the white background and silly poses from the show’s stars.

The six-episode reboot will center on the original cast members, playing fictionalized versions of themselves that closely mimic their real lives.

“We are playing ourselves after meeting at a fan panel. Tori, who, in the TV series, is a mother of six children and is broke, inspires everybody to get the show back on,” Ziering told Us Weekly. “[Tori’s character] really needs this. So everyone has their reasons of why they don’t want to do it or why it shouldn’t be done, but Tori’s story is so compelling, it convinces everyone to do it.”

Along with the modern setting of the series, the show will also include many Easter eggs from the original show, including visits to the iconic Peach Pit location.

“We’re going to definitely give them a lot of fan candy,” Garth told PopCulture.com of the new show. “We want everybody that loves the show to remember why they loved it and we’re going to have a lot of nods and winks to OG stuff. Some people will get it, some people won’t, but the die-hard fans will definitely know when they’re getting it.”

The actress, who is also credited as a co-creator of the reboot alongside Spelling, described the show as a a different way to do a reboot.

“Where an entire ensemble is playing themselves, or versions of themselves, let’s say. It’s kind of daunting, at the same time, very, very exciting and creatively fulfilling,” Garth said in May.

“It’s a really interesting look into someone’s life that you think is so different from yours, but I think you’ll come to find out that these characters that we’re creating are all going to be relatable to people on different levels,” she added.

BH90210 premieres Wednesday, August 7 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.