Late ‘Walking Dead’ Actor Scott Wilson Filmed Season 9 Scenes Before His Death

Prior to his passing Saturday, actor Scott Wilson filmed scenes for the ninth season of The Walking Dead.

Wilson, best known for playing Hershel Greene on the AMC zombie series during its second, third and fourth seasons, was previously reported to be reprising his role in upcoming episodes with ComicBook.com now confirming his return will air during the first half of season nine.

The veteran actor, who died after a battle with leukemia on Oct. 6, will be returning to the series alongside former co-stars, actress Sonequa Martin-Green in her role as Sasha; and actor Jon Bernthal as Shane Walsh.

Wilson’s representative, Dominic Mancini shared with TMZ that the 76-year-old passed away peacefully at his home in Los Angeles and was a “national treasure, a calm voice, and a gentle spirit to everyone who came in contact with him.”

With more than 80 movie and TV credits to his name, Wilson’s death was reported just hours after news of his return for The Walking Dead‘s upcoming season was confirmed in a New York Comic Con panel.

Wilson left the AMC series during its fourth season after his character, Hershel was beheaded by the Governor, and later returned as “Zombie Hershel,” who was killed off by Michonne. While details of his return to the series are being kept under wraps, they will intertwine with Andrew Lincoln’s final episodes as lead, Rick Grimes.

In addition to fans sharing their deepest sympathies, many of The Walking Dead stars have shared condolences for Wilson’s family on social media since his passing, including Michael Cudlitz and Khary Payton known as King Ezekiel in the series who recounted the first time the two ever met.

“The first time I met Scott Wilson, he gave me a big hug and said that this thing I had become apart of… was a family,” Payton wrote. “He said I had a responsibility to take care of it. I have tried very hard to do that, sir. & I will continue. I promise. See you on the other side, my friend.”

Wilson’s other recent roles include The OA, Hostiles, Damien and Amazon’s Bosch. His first role came in 1967’s In the Heat of the Night, and is prominently known for his 1980 role in The Ninth Configuration.

The Walking Dead returns for season nine on Oct. 7 at 9 p.m. ET. on AMC.

