‘Veep’ Production Halted as Julia Louis-Dreyfus Undergoes Cancer Treatment

The HBO series Veep is halting production in order for star Julia Louis-Dreyfus to undergo treatment for breast cancer.

Louis-Dreyfus revealed her diagnosis back in September, and executive producer Frank Rich has said the original plans to shoot the show’s seventh and final season have been put on hold as a result.

“We’re obviously postponing production of the show — we were supposed to have started now — while she’s in treatment,” Rich told SiriusXM. “But the expectation is that we will shoot again. We have one more season we’re doing, which we’re incredibly excited about.”

Despite the pause, the Veep cast and crew is actively supporting the Seinfeld alum as she undergoes treatment and meeting up to read scripts for season 7.

“Rather impressively, while we wait for her to gather her full strength around her treatment, we’ve been having with the cast in Los Angeles table reads of scripts for the final season as they’re ready,” Rich said. “So, It’s been quite something because she’s fighting a serious, what is for anybody, a real illness. And yet, wants to keep working as much as circumstances allow without being crazy about it.”

The producer also added that he saw Louis-Dreyfus and that she was still able to bring her beloved comedic chops to the role of Selina Meyer.

“She’s a very strong person and we can’t wait to welcome her back at full speed.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Winter