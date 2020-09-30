'Undercover Boss': TGI Fridays CEO Works Behind the Bar in Exclusive Clip Ahead of Season 10 Premiere

✖

Undercover Boss is set to return to CBS on Friday, Oct. 2, at 9 p.m. ET. The season premiere will feature the CEO of TGI Fridays, Ray Blanchette, go undercover as he attempts to make some of the restaurant's signature cocktails behind the bar. In this exclusive sneak peek of the episode, which you can view above, Blanchette gets some pointers from employee Brittany as he tries to make the restaurant's signature color-changing martini.

In the clip, Brittany explains to Blanchette, who is, of course, decked out in his undercover garb to go unnoticed by the employees, how to make the cocktail. She later tells the camera that he's doing alright but that she'd like him to pick up the pace a bit. After making the cocktails, Brittany shows Blanchette how to do some bar flairs, which involved them tossing a bottle under their legs and catching it with one hand. While Brittany nails the flair on her first try, it takes the CEO a couple of tries before he can get it down correctly. Throughout the demonstration, Brittany remains calm and incredibly positive, two things that do not go unnoticed by Blanchette. "I think Brittany is dynamite," he later tells the camera. "I mean, she's the kind of manager I would have loved to have on my team because she's enthusiastic. She brings great personality and energy to the business."

While Blanchette is currently the CEO of TGI Fridays, he started with the company as a manager in training back in 1989. In fact, he began to work with the company on Oct. 2, 1989, and now, over 20 years later, his episode of Undercover Boss will, coincidentally enough, air on that same date on a Friday. TGI Fridays will be front-and-center during the Season 10 premiere. The restaurant chain initially opened its doors back in 1965. The chain is known for those "Friday Feelings." As the show revealed in a press release, "Today, more than 50 years later, Fridays still creates that feeling for people in over 850 restaurants in 55 countries, by offering high-quality, authentic American food and popular drinks backed by genuine service." This upcoming episode of Undercover Boss, and the others that will air during Season 10, were filmed prior to the coronavirus pandemic.