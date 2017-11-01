Here’s Why Your Favorite NBC Shows Aren’t on Tonight

If you have noticed that some of your favorite TV shows aren’t airing tonight, there is a good reason for it. Networks like NBC have benched some of the popular series, as to not compete with Fox’s coverage of the World Series Game 7.

Shows like Law & Order: SVU and Chicago P.D. are airing repeats tonight because of the big game, which is sure to draw in a massive audience.

In place of a brand new SVU will be reruns of the crime drama. The episodes “Gone Fishin’ ” and “Reform” will be showing on Wednesday night during the game.

CBS made a similar decision when announcing that the network would be holding back new episodes of SEAL Team and Criminal Minds.

One of the only shows on a major network that will be airing a fresh episode is The Blacklist.

As for Games 5 and 6 of the Houston Astros/L.A. Dodgers series, there were just about 19 million total viewers during each game. Wednesday night’s game is the final showdown and will likely be drawing in similar numbers, if not more.