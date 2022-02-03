True-Crime Sports Series Renewed for Second Season

A true-crime sports drama has been renewed for a second season. According to Deadline, Murder Under The Friday Night Lights will return for Season 2 on Investigation Discovery. The news comes ahead of the season finale, which will air on Feb. 8. The series began airing on Jan. 4.

“The first season of Murder Under The Friday Night Lights transported our viewers to passionate high school football communities all across the country to witness what happens when the Friday night lights shut off and the town’s beloved team finds themselves embroiled in the center of a tragic crime,” Jason Sarlanis, President of Crime and Investigative Content said in a statement. “Our ID addicts made this series an instant hit and we are happy to give them another season with fresh stories about shocking crimes behind America’s favorite pastime.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Murder Under The Friday Night Lights takes a look at a local high school football team is involved in dangerous crimes. The episodes include a high school football going missing and a beloved coach being gunned down. The finale will feature the death of Terrance “TK” Kelly who played at De La Salle High School in California. Kelly, who was going to play college football at the University of Oregon, was shot before his freshman year. His family, friends and coaches are interviewed in the episode as well as former NFL quarterback Maurice Jones-Drew who is a De La Salle alum.

“I can’t really talk right now. My son is gone and I can’t bring him back, ” Landrin Kelly, Terrence’s father said at the time of his death in 2004, per Mercury News. “Look in his room. His room will tell you what type of person he was.”

Mike Bellotti, the Oregon head coach at the time, had an emotional reaction to the death of the star player. “Life is very precious, and you never know when it might not be here, so it’s an added reminder to everybody involved in our program to live life to the fullest and take advantage of the opportunities that you get,” Bellotti said. Murder Under the Friday Night Lights is produced for Investigation Discovery for Lion Television US with Allison Corn, Stan Hsue and Jennifer Silverman serving as Executive Producers and Simon Boyce serving as showrunner.