'Today' Anchor Announces Her Last Day on Show

TODAY will be losing an anchor, as Kristen Welker has announced her last day on the morning news show. Over the weekend, Welker celebrated her last day as a Weekend TODAY co-anchor, alongside Peter Alexander, who is also her co-chief White House correspondent for NBC News. She first joined more than three years ago, in 2020, but is leaving to take over as moderator of NBC's longtime political show Meet the Press.

On Saturday, the Weekend TODAY team, which includes Alexander, Joe Fryer, and Angie Lassman — surprised Welker with a special tribute, as well as an appearance from her husband John and daughter Margot. "I would just say how much you have taught me, "Alexander said, making a toast to his co-anchor. "We together have enjoyed the moment, and the moments we have shared for the last three years, I will cherish as some of the best you ever get. Sometimes you don't realize how good you have it until it's gone. I'm just grateful we've been able to enjoy this time so much."

Weekend TODAY takes a look back at Kristen Welker's favorite moments over the past few years. pic.twitter.com/J12bbhks7O — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 26, 2023

"You've left me completely speechless," Welker replied. "I want to say to our viewers. Thank you all for joining us every Saturday for this show that we are so proud of. To the entire Weekend TODAY team, which is the A-team, the most amazing team in the world led by Matt Carluccio and Dave Scheier. I am so grateful for all of you for making this a family. We have been family every single Saturday. To my actual family, John and Margot, the loves of my life. To Angie and Joe for coming up every weekend to D.C...I want to thank you guys."

"And to Peter, I just want to say – Peter and I sat together a long, long time ago," Welker continued, "and we said to each other, 'What would it be like if we could anchor a show together?' And it was just a dream that we talked about all the time. Peter, to get to anchor this show with you, to get to do something you love with your best friend, someone who has become like a brother to me, has just been the greatest joy of all time. So thank you, thank you, thank you." Welker will take a few weeks off, and then begin her new position as host of Meet the Press on Sunday, Sept. 17.