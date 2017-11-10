Thursday TV Ratings Bring Wins for ‘Grey’s, ‘Big Bang Theory’, ‘Young Sheldon’

After 14 years on the air, medical drama Grey’s Anatomy proved that it’s still putting up some stiff competition.

The ABC drama, which airs during the famed TGIT networking, aired its 300th episode Thursday night, drawing in the show’s largest crowd in nine months, averaging 8.13 million viewers and a 1.9 rating in the key 18-49 demo.

Continuing with TGIT, Scandal (5 mil/ 1.1) and How to Get Away with Murder (3.7 mil/0.9) both held even.

But CBS was the big winner of the night, with both The Big Bang Theory (13.6 mil/2.7) and Young Sheldon (12.3 mil /2.2) being Thursday night’s most watched shows, although their measurements held even with the previous week. Mom (8.8 mil/1.5), Life in Pieces (6.6 mil/1.2), and S.W.A.T. (6.6 mil/1.0) also held even.

Lineups on other networks had similar trends, with Fox’s Gotham (2.7 mil/0.9) and The Orville (3.7 mil/1.0) and The CW’s Supernatural (1.7 mil/0.6) and Arrow (1.3 mil/0.5) also holding even with last week’s measurements.

Thursday Night Football (8.8 mil/2.5) took over normal scheduling at NBC and was up from its last airing on CBS.