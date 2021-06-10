'This Is Us' Star Joins Season 4 of 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

✖

This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia has joined the cast of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel for the show's upcoming fourth season, Deadline reported this week. Ventimiglia has been cast in an undisclosed guest role, and Amazon is declining to share any details about his character.

Ventimiglia's visit to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will reunite him with Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and EP Daniel Palladino. In 2018, Sherman-Palladino hinted at a potential professional reunion with Ventimiglia in an interview with Variety. "Don’t think it has not been discussed!" she said when asked about bringing Ventimiglia to the Amazon show. "It’s got to be the right part. It can’t be just a cameo. It’s got to have some meat to it. And it’s also got to be a time when he can shave and cut his hair into a 1950s-period look. But the reuniting will definitely happen."

The 43-year-old is the second This Is Us cast member to appear on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, following Sterling K. Brown's Season 3 arc, for which he was nominated for an Emmy. Production on Season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was delayed nearly one year due to the pandemic and began in January. The series has been known for its scale and number of extras, and Palladino noted during the Woodstock Film Festival last year that that will change due to COVID restrictions. "There will be a lot more visual effects because there are limits to what we can do," he said, via TV Line. "Last season, our premiere had 850 extras in an airplane hangar. We cannot do that."

Rachel Brosnahan stars as the titular Mrs. Maisel, who was on tour with Shy (Leroy McClain) in Season 3. Other returning regulars for Season 4 include Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle, Tony Shalhoub, Kevin Pollak and Caroline Aaron. Stephanie Hsu will also return for Season 4 as will Luke Kirby in his recurring role as Lenny Bruce.

This Is Us recently aired its Season 5 finale, and the show's upcoming sixth season will be its last. The drama series is noted for its continuous back and forth between various time periods, and creator Dan Fogelman told Variety that Season 6 will be "even more ambitious" in its time jumps. "All of those timelines are going to be brought to completion and explained," he said. "There will be no looming questions when we get through the end of next season — everything will be resolved, and you can’t always claim that 100 percent of your audience is going to like every single decision you make for the characters, but I don’t think anything will be left on the table. So all those locations you’ve been to, all those future timelines we’ve been to, they will all get resolutions."